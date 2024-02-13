Rocket impact seriously wounds 2 in Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona

Magen David Adom (MDA) Director-General Eli Bin gave an initial report of two seriously wounded by a rocket impact in Kiryat Shmona, a northern city in Israel near the Lebanon border. According to Israeli media, an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) was launched from Lebanese territory.

Paramedics updated 2 conscious patients were being treated with limb injuries. According to Israeli media, a 15 year old teenager was in serious condition and a woman in her 40 was moderately wounded.

MDA updated that the wounded 15 year old male and 47 year old female were evacuated by two helicopters to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa, in serious condition.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were reportedly responding with artillery fire to the source of the missile launches in southern Lebanon, particularly the areas of Yaroon and Hamish.

