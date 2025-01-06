3 killed, 8 wounded in West Bank shooting attack

Two women in their 60s and a man around 40 years old were murdered Monday morning in a shooting attack near Kedumim in the northern West Bank.

The terrorists opened fire from a passing vehicle at a bus and Israeli cars, firing from the village of Funduk by the settlement, before they made their escape.

Medical teams pronounced them dead at the scene, with eight other people hurt in the attack. A 63-year-old man was seriously wounded, a woman is in moderate condition, and five others are in mild condition.

The two murdered women were riding in one of the cars that were hit, while the man who was murdered was driving his car and apparently deviated from his route because of the shooting. The victims were later identified as Elad Yaakov Winkelstein, Rachel Cohen, and Aliza Reiss.

A terror organization naming itself "Galilee Forces - Lone Wolves" took responsibility for the attack, which Hamas praised. "Resistance in the West Bank continues despite the occupation's repression and intensification of security measures," the new group said in a statement, calling for further escalation.

The organization published a video under the title "How the operation in Kfar Funduk was carried out", an illustration that teaches about prior preparation and training for the attack.

"The heroes of the West Bank prove again that they are at the heart of the 'Battle of Al-Aqsa', and that all attempts of the occupation to break them or to stop them from supporting Gaza - are doomed to fail," said Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida. "The enemy must know that as long as he continues his slaughter in Gaza and the West Bank, he will pay a heavy price in the blood of his soldiers, and will not have security until our people have it."