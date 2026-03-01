Nine people were killed and 28 others injured when an Iranian ballistic missile struck Beit Shemesh, with authorities confirming that most of the victims had been sheltering in a public refuge at the time of the impact.

Jerusalem District Police Chief Avshalom Peled said the missile caused a direct hit on a synagogue, which collapsed onto the public shelter beneath it. Speaking at the scene, Peled said that “the majority, if not all, of the victims were inside the shelter,” describing the strike as a “direct impact.”

According to officials, the missile strike destroyed the structure above the shelter, leaving little chance of survival for those inside.

Peled noted that during the previous confrontation with Iran in June, authorities had already determined that public shelters and safe rooms cannot withstand a direct hit from a ballistic missile. Despite this, he urged the public to continue following Home Front Command instructions during alerts, emphasizing that shelters are highly effective in protecting against blast waves and shrapnel in cases where there is no direct impact.

The Israel Defense Forces said Home Front Command search and rescue teams are operating at the site alongside medical crews. A helicopter has been deployed to evacuate casualties, and the Commander of the Home Front Command is on his way to the scene.

Medical officials reported that among the 28 injured, two are in serious condition, two are in moderate condition, and 24 sustained light injuries. The mayor of Beit Shemesh said that approximately 20 people remain unaccounted for as rescue operations continue.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that a preliminary review found the early warning system functioned as intended and was activated in the Beit Shemesh area prior to the strike. The circumstances surrounding the impact are still under investigation.

This is a developing story.