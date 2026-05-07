A 'highly incomplete' deal: Israel alarmed by looming US-Iran agreement

Growing friction between Washington and Jerusalem has come to the fore as details of a potential US-Iran framework emerge, sparking deep alarm within the Israeli security establishment over what officials describe to i24NEWS as a "highly incomplete" deal.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly maintains that Israel is coordinated with the US on demands to halt uranium enrichment and remove enriched material, senior Israeli figures warn that the current proposal ignores the most existential threats facing the Jewish state.

The chief concern in Jerusalem is the total absence of restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile program and the financing of its regional proxies.

By postponing these critical issues until after a formal declaration ending the war, Israeli officials fear the window to address them will effectively close. There is a palpable sense of dread that billions of dollars in sanctioned assets, once unfrozen as part of the agreement, will be immediately funneled into Hezbollah and Hamas rather than internal economic relief.

Further complicating the diplomatic landscape, a senior Western diplomatic official has told i24NEWS that both the US and Israel may be significantly miscalculating the resilience of the Iranian regime.

The official argues that Tehran is capable of enduring current economic hardships far longer than Western intelligence suggests, allowing the regime to hold out for a deal that grants sweeping sanctions relief without requiring concessions on its regional aggression.

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For Israel, the current American focus on the nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz represents a dangerous narrowing of the conflict's goals. By leaving Iran’s missiles and proxies off the negotiating table, the US is seen as prioritizing global shipping and non-proliferation at the expense of Israel’s stated war objectives.

As the Iranian regime weighs its response to the American offer, the warning remains clear: a deal that stabilizes the nuclear front while leaving the proxy front funded and intact is a deal Israel cannot accept.