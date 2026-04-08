A senior Israeli diplomatic source told i24NEWS that the United States coordinated the temporary ceasefire with Israel in advance of its implementation. conflict.

The New York Times also reported that President Trump called and spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu ahead of ceasefire announcement.

According to the Israeli source, the ceasefire agreement allows Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz 'without receiving any of its prior demand, such as a commitment to a permanent end to the war, compensation, or the lifting of heavy sanctions.'

During the two-week ceasefire period, senior officials in the Trump administration have reportedly communicated to Israeli counterparts that Washington will pursue firm demands in negotiations. These include the removal of nuclear material from Iran, a full halt to uranium enrichment, and steps aimed at eliminating Iran’s ballistic missile threat.

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The Israeli source said these objectives are shared priorities between the United States and Israel and will guide the upcoming talks.

The source added that Iranian concessions came under sustained military pressure, saying: “Iran has backed down from its demands and conceded to opening the strait under the intense pressure of sustained strikes on regime infrastructure since the outbreak of the war, especially in recent days.”