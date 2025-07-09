Arrests made after Palestinians set cars on fire near West Bank community

Recommended -

The Israeli army arrested suspects after arson attack near the West Bank community of Bat Ayin overnight, according to a joint statement with the Israel Police on Wednesday.

Palestinians from the village of Surif nearby in the southern West Bank hurled stones and set vehicles on fire, prompting firefighters to rush to the scene to put out the blazes.

"The security forces will continue to work to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria [West Bank] and to bring the terrorists to justice in order to maintain the security of the residents of the region and the citizens of the State of Israel," the statement said.

Meanwhile, six Israelis were rescued from different areas under Palestinian Authority control. One of them was located in Qalqilya, one in Bethlehem, and the rest in Jericho.

During the night, a report was received at the Jericho Coordination and Liaison Headquarters regarding four Israelis who had mistakenly entered the city. Upon receiving the report, officers from the unit operated through security coordination channels, and the four were transferred for further handling by the Israel Police.

At the same time, a report was received at the Ephraim Coordination and Liaison Headquarters regarding an Israeli who deliberately entered Qalqilya to refuel. He was handed over to IDF forces and transferred for further handling by the security system. The Israeli who entered the city of Bethlehem was also handed over to security forces and transferred for further investigation.