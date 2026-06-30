'As long as Hezbollah threatens us, we will stay here': Netanyahu visits troops in southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon for as long as Hezbollah continues to pose a threat, reaffirming Israel's security policy during a visit to the IDF's security zone in the area.

Netanyahu toured the security zone alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz and Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai. The delegation received an operational briefing from Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, the commander of the 91st Division, and brigade commanders operating in the sector. Officials also demonstrated new weapons and ammunition developed to counter drone threats.

Addressing Israeli troops, Netanyahu praised their role in weakening what he described as the "Iranian axis," citing Israel's direct strikes on Iran and military operations against Hezbollah.

"The most important link in the Iranian axis was Hezbollah," Netanyahu said. "There were 150,000 missiles and rockets—the densest concentration of missiles and rockets on Earth. Today they have about 8% left."

He also claimed Israeli forces had killed approximately 9,000 Hezbollah operatives, including several hundred in recent weeks, though the figures could not be independently verified.

Netanyahu said Israel's military strategy has shifted toward establishing security buffer zones inside neighboring territory rather than relying solely on defenses along its own border.

"We are creating security zones—not on our side of the border, but on theirs," he said. "We do not allow a terrorist army to sit on our border."

He said Israeli forces are continuing to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure, including tunnels, weapons positions, and other facilities that could be used to launch attacks against Israel.

The prime minister also instructed troops to respond immediately to any imminent danger.

"If you recognize a threat to your security, to your lives, or to your soldiers—act. Do not wait. Act. That is an ironclad directive," Netanyahu said.

Reaffirming Israel's intention to maintain its military presence in the area, Netanyahu said Israeli forces would not withdraw until Hezbollah no longer poses a threat.

"We will not leave southern Lebanon until the threat is eliminated," he said. "As long as Hezbollah is here and threatens us, we will stay."