Attack thwarted: Terror suspect arrested ahead of Jerusalem Day events

Israeli security forces arrested a terror suspect in East Jerusalem on Monday who was allegedly planning to carry out an attack during Jerusalem Day events, according to a joint statement from the Israel Police and Shin Bet security agency.

The suspect was detained in a targeted undercover operation conducted by Jerusalem Border Police officers acting on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet. Authorities said the arrest took place in the Abu Tor neighborhood, where the suspect was located at a car wash complex.

Undercover officers moved into the area covertly and apprehended the suspect without injuries or casualties, police said. The suspect was then transferred to the Shin Bet for further interrogation.

Security officials did not disclose the identity of the suspect or provide details about the nature of the planned attack, but described the operation as part of ongoing efforts to prevent terrorism during sensitive national events.

Jerusalem Day, which marks Israel’s capture of the eastern part of the city during the 1967 Six-Day War, draws thousands of participants each year to celebrations and the controversial Flag March through Jerusalem’s Old City.

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Police said cooperation between the Border Police and Shin Bet remains critical in thwarting potential attacks and maintaining public security.

Authorities also released footage from undercover officers’ helmet cameras and aerial surveillance documenting the arrest operation.