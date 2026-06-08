Ben Gurion Airport is continuing to operate as normal Monday morning, following a situational assessment Sunday in which Transport Minister Regev and senior officials decided to keep Israeli airspace open despite ongoing missile fire from Iran and Yemen toward central Israel. A further assessment is underway Monday morning, with officials indicating a different decision could be made if attacks escalate.

Home Front Command Restrictions

The Home Front Command has tightened its nationwide safety guidelines following overnight fire, shifting the country to limited activity until 20:00. Educational activities have been suspended across the board, and the Ministry of Education has ordered the evacuation of all boarding schools. Beaches are closed to the public, gatherings are capped at 200 people in open areas and 500 indoors, provided a protected space can be reached within the required time, and workplaces may only operate from locations with accessible shelters.

Public Transportation

Public transportation has also been affected. The Ministry of Transportation announced a 25% reduction in bus services nationwide. The Red Line of the Tel Aviv light rail is running as normal, though the Carlebach station remains closed and will not serve as a shelter. All other underground stations in the Dan region are operating and will double as shelters during alerts. Israel Railways and the Jerusalem light rail remain unchanged, while the Haifa cable car is suspended until further notice.

Underground public shelters

Underground stations designated as shelters in the greater Tel Aviv area include Allenby, Yehudit, Shaul Hamelech, and Arlozorov in Tel Aviv; Bialik and Aba Hillel in Ramat Gan; Ben Gurion and Aharonovich in Bnei Brak; and the Mother of the Colonies station in Petah Tikva. Authorities said all open stations are staffed around the clock and approved by the Home Front Command for use during alerts.