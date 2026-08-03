Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Sunday evening, live on Channel 14, that he has decided to appoint Major General Dado Bar Kalifa as head of IDF Central Command, replacing Major General Avi Bluth.

The announcement came as a complete surprise to senior IDF leadership, with the Chief of Staff's office saying it was not aware of the decision in advance. Bluth has been widely credited with leading major policy initiatives supporting Israeli communities in the West Bank.

The move follows a dispute between Katz and Bluth over an appeal involving Tal Yinon Dardik, who is suspected of abusing Palestinians and is currently on a hunger strike in detention. Bluth challenged Katz's decision to overturn a restriction order issued against Dardik. The order allows for the restriction of rights due to concerns over public safety, was canceled by the minister.

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During the interview, Katz said, "A general must take our policy into account, even if the authority is his. I disagree with him. He and the Military Advocate General's Office filed an appeal. It was within their authority, but contrary to my policy." He added, "If you want to test whether I control the system, my control is absolute, where it needs to be."

Katz said he had decided to appoint Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa, the former commander of the 36th Division, as head of Central Command, describing him as part of a "generation of commanders focused on victory." He said the IDF chief of staff had originally recommended Bar Kalifa, although reports indicate Bar Kalifa is not currently interested in taking the position.

Following the announcement on the broadcast, a direct and unusual confrontation was recorded between the political and military echelons. The IDF Spokesperson stated in response: "The statement issued by the Minister of Defense was not coordinated with the Chief of the General Staff. Major General Avi Bluth commands the Central Command amid a complex reality, with professionalism, bravery, and dedication, and should be granted complete trust. The Chief of the General Staff does not intend to change key IDF commanders' positions during these sensitive times. Once such a decision is made, it will be taken by the Chief of the General Staff and approved in accordance with the required protocols."

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On the other hand, the Defense Minister's office was quick to respond and clarified that as early as the end of April, the Chief of Staff had recommended to Minister Katz to appoint Bar Kalifa to the position and even asked him to interview him. Katz's office added that the minister held a personal interview with him in June, was impressed with his candidacy, and has now decided to announce the acceptance of the Chief of Staff's recommendation in the next round of appointments, while emphasizing his policy of promoting offensive-minded commanders.

Many Israeli politicians took to social media to quickly react to the news about Bluth. Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot said Netanyahu and his administration are "unfit to be entrusted with the security of the state... the IDF is not a tool in the primaries of politicians who have lost their way."

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on X, "Government against its soldiers. After it finished dismantling the IDF from the outside and ensuring mass draft evasion, the October 7 government has decided to dismantle the IDF from the inside and ensure total chaos."

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz took a different tone in his reaction, speaking directly to his relationship with Bluth. Gantz wrote in part, "I've known Brigadier General Avi Bluth for almost 30 years. He is a principled, assertive, and pragmatic officer."

Defense Minister Katz released a statement following backlash from this interview. Katz said the belief that he called for dismissal of IDF chief on air is “a complete lie,” and “part of a political campaign aimed against the government.”

Instead, Katz pointed out that the decision had been made months prior to the interview. He said the IDF Chief of Staff’s recommendation had already been received and approved, with the appointment process already underway.

He called the outrage against his decision a “media attempt to divert the discussion from the real question: What will happen if Yair Golan, who has already threatened to dismiss Major General David Zini, becomes Defense Minister in a government headed by Eisenkot?"