Defense Ministry warns rehabilitation system at risk of collapse

The Rehabilitation Division at the Ministry of Defense reported that approximately 26,200 war-wounded men and women have sought treatment since the war began, with about 65 percent dealing with mental distress or post-trauma. The number of IDF and security forces wounded from all wars is expected to exceed 90,000 by 2026, a jump of more than 40 percent within three years.

By 2028, the Rehabilitation Department estimates the total number of wounded under its treatment will reach approximately 100,000, including roughly 50,000 dealing with mental injuries.

The ministry said the findings of the Mor Yosef Committee, a public expert panel, must be budgeted and implemented immediately. The committee recently submitted a comprehensive action plan for the rehabilitation system.

Ministry of Defense Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram addressed the IDF Disabled Organization conference, saying implementation of the recommendations is not optional. "Implementing these recommendations is not an option; it is the duty of the State of Israel," Baram said, noting that both the Minister of Defense and Minister of Finance had welcomed the committee's conclusions.

"We will all be judged by the result, by the implementation, not by the statements," Baram said, adding that without action, "this sensitive national system of rehabilitating war wounded, which is doing a sacred job, could collapse under the load."

Among current patients, approximately 17,000 are dealing with mental injury, including 7,700 also coping with physical injury, while about 9,000 face physical injury alone, including 97 wounded dealing with limb amputation. Reserve soldiers make up 62 percent of the wounded, followed by compulsory service members at 21 percent, police at 10 percent, and permanent service members at 7 percent.

Men account for 92 percent of patients and women 8 percent, with nearly half of new patients under age 30.

The Rehabilitation Division has significantly expanded its assistance during the war, quadrupling its mental health staff to roughly 4,000 professionals and tripling the number of rehabilitative homes. The ministry has also established nine rehabilitation farms nationwide, a mobile mental health crisis unit and a dedicated nursing department for young patients, though it says a broader national response is still required given the scale of need.