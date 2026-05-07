Eilat: Hundreds of hotel stays cancelled and reallocated to accommodate US military personnel

Hundreds of Israeli vacation bookings in Eilat have been cancelled after hotels in the resort city were reassigned to host American soldiers, i24NEWS learns.

The cancellations, described by guests as being made for “security reasons,” affect reservations scheduled for the coming weeks and extend through November, including the summer holiday season. Several hotels reportedly began notifying customers as early as Tuesday evening that their stays could no longer be honored.

A source within the hotel sector told i24NEWS that entire room inventories at certain establishments have been reserved for US military personnel currently stationed in and around the Eilat region as part of ongoing operations.

The sudden shift is forcing hundreds of Israeli families and travelers, many of whom booked well in advance, to find alternative holiday arrangements at short notice. The disruption is particularly significant given Eilat’s popularity as a domestic tourism destination, especially during school breaks and amid continued challenges in international travel planning linked to disruptions at Ben Gurion Airport.