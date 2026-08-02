Following reports of potential cyberattacks on US water sector, Israel confirms it thwarted cyberattacks by Iran

Following reports about the cyber incident on the US water sector, the Israeli National Cyber Command released a statement confirming that it has stopped multiple cyberattacks in the past, particularly from Iran. They say the INCC is in continuous contact with its US partners to cooperate in the national cyber defense campaign, including on attacks on US water infrastructure.

The INCC says they have succeeded so far in preventing enemies from significantly harming its cyberspace. They state Israel experiences cyberattacks in all sectors daily and has experienced numerous attempts at Iranian cyberattacks against the water sector in Israel over the past few years.

Additionally, Cyber Command continues to work with all bodies in the water sector to ensure the implementation of defense measures, examine preparedness in light of new information, and strengthen the sector's resilience.

According to Israeli officials, every major incident in the world also provides an opportunity to quickly learn lessons, share intelligence with international partners, and adapt defense mechanisms in order to stay one step ahead of cyber attackers.

In the United States, several media outlets have reported that a cyberattack, suspected to have been carried out by Iran, targeted the water management systems of seven states. While no impact on the quality or distribution of water has been reported at this stage, American authorities have increased their vigilance. Experts, however, emphasize that official attribution of the attack to Iran has not yet been definitively established, as the investigation is still ongoing.