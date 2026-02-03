Gaza: IDF discovers rockets in UNRWA bags | LIVE BLOG

Fire breaks out in the old bazaar of Jannat Abad, in western Tehran

A major fire broke out in a bazaar west of Tehran, Iranian state media reported, though the cause of the blaze is not yet known. The fire started in a market in the Jannat Abad district, an area densely populated with stalls and shops. According to Jalal Maleki, spokesman for the capital's fire department, the flames are so intense that they are visible from several parts of the city.