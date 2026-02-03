Gaza: IDF discovers rockets in UNRWA bags | LIVE BLOG
"Israeli forces continue to operate east of the yellow line in order to clear the area of underground infrastructure and combat means belonging to terrorist organizations"
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Pakistan, Egypt and the UAE invited by US to Istanbul for talks on Iran - report
Fire breaks out in the old bazaar of Jannat Abad, in western Tehran
A major fire broke out in a bazaar west of Tehran, Iranian state media reported, though the cause of the blaze is not yet known. The fire started in a market in the Jannat Abad district, an area densely populated with stalls and shops. According to Jalal Maleki, spokesman for the capital's fire department, the flames are so intense that they are visible from several parts of the city.
US President Trump demands $1 billion in damages from Harvard over antisemitism on campuses
US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration is demanding $1 billion in damages from Harvard University in a standoff over antisemitism on campuses. In a message posted on Truth Social, he stated that he no longer wants "any future relationship" with the university, without specifying the damages claimed.
Gaza: IDF discovers mortar shells and rockets in UNRWA bags
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the discovery of 110 mortar shells, along with several rockets and additional military equipment, during an operation conducted by the 7th Brigade in the southern Gaza Strip, east of the Yellow Line. These weapons, belonging to terrorist organizations, were concealed in blankets and bags of humanitarian aid bearing the UNRWA logo. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to neutralize terrorist infrastructure, both above and below ground, in the Gaza Strip.
