Haredi protests erupt in Bnei Brak over proposed draft law

Extreme ultra-Orthodox men protested Wednesday near the recruitment office in Tel Hashomer, in protest against a proposed draft exemption bill a day after the framework was presented in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

Police arrived at the protest and declared it illegal, and if they did not disperse, measures would be taken against them. Despite this, extremists began rioting and blocking the road.

Israeli Defense Minister Katz arrived Tuesday night at the Foreign and Defense Committee in the Knesset to present the principles of the "Draft Exemption Law" bill. Katz elaborated on the law and said that the exemption age from service is expected to be from the age of 26, and that it is based on negotiations and agreements with ultra-Orthodox parties.

Afterwards, Katz revealed that the IDF's position is that by 2026, the army will have "unlimited" recruiting capabilities.

The conscription of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students has been a major point of contention between the community and the state for years, with the IDF demanding that they be drafted to ease the strain on regular and reservist soldiers since the war broke out on October 7, 2023.