Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said on Israel's Memorial Day on Tuesday that Israel remains engaged in a struggle for its existence and future, emphasizing that national independence comes at a cost as tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon continue.

“A direct and clear line connects all of Israel’s armed forces: the State of Israel is still fighting for its existence and future,” Katz said, adding that “our independence is not something that is given to us without a price,” according to remarks released by his office.

Referring to Hezbollah leadership, Katz said, “Nasrallah destroyed the Shiite community in Lebanon, and Naim Qassem will destroy it and pay with the loss of homes and territory,” while linking the group’s leadership to Hamas and other Iran-backed factions in the region. The comments were made in the context of ongoing Israeli military operations and ceasefire arrangements in Lebanon and Gaza.

Katz said the “ultimate goal of the campaign in Lebanon is to disarm Hezbollah and remove the threat from the northern settlements,” adding that Israel is pursuing this objective “with a combination of military and political steps.”

He also warned that if the Lebanese government does not act, “the IDF will do this in the continuation of military activity,” indicating that Israel could continue operations if it deems its security conditions unmet.

The remarks come amid continued tensions along Israel’s northern border, where Israel says it is seeking to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding military capabilities following months of cross-border conflict. Lebanese officials have called for de-escalation while international mediators work to maintain fragile ceasefire arrangements.