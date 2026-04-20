Israel and Lebanon to hold second direct meeting in Washington on Thursday

Lebanon and Israel are preparing to convene for a second in-person meeting in Washington this Thursday.

The discussions will feature Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, alongside his Lebanese counterpart in a series of initial talks facilitated by American mediation.

The diplomatic talks are unfolding against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire that remains under constant strain.

While the agreement has brought a temporary pause to large-scale hostilities, the security situation on the ground is characterized by frequent localized incidents and the lingering threat of Hezbollah’s presence in southern Lebanon.

To ensure long-term stability and prevent future incursions, the IDF has established a "yellow line" that effectively serves as a reinforced security buffer zone extending 10 kilometers into southern Lebanese territory. This demarcation acts as a primary operational boundary, allowing Israeli forces to maintain a strategic oversight of the area and respond immediately to any movement of armed militants. For Israel, the yellow line is a non-negotiable security requirement intended to protect its northern communities, and its status remains a central, albeit sensitive, point of discussion in the ongoing American-mediated negotiations.