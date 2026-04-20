Israel and Lebanon to hold second direct meeting in Washington on Thursday
Israeli Ambassador to US Yechiel Leiter and the Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad will attend the meeting
Lebanon and Israel are preparing to convene for a second in-person meeting in Washington this Thursday.
The discussions will feature Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, alongside his Lebanese counterpart in a series of initial talks facilitated by American mediation.
The diplomatic talks are unfolding against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire that remains under constant strain.
While the agreement has brought a temporary pause to large-scale hostilities, the security situation on the ground is characterized by frequent localized incidents and the lingering threat of Hezbollah’s presence in southern Lebanon.
To ensure long-term stability and prevent future incursions, the IDF has established a "yellow line" that effectively serves as a reinforced security buffer zone extending 10 kilometers into southern Lebanese territory. This demarcation acts as a primary operational boundary, allowing Israeli forces to maintain a strategic oversight of the area and respond immediately to any movement of armed militants. For Israel, the yellow line is a non-negotiable security requirement intended to protect its northern communities, and its status remains a central, albeit sensitive, point of discussion in the ongoing American-mediated negotiations.