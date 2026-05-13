Hezbollah launches largest drone swarm attack on Israel's northern border

Hezbollah launched a large-scale coordinated drone swarm attack on northern Israel Tuesday, in what a security source described as the most significant drone attack on Israel to date, i24NEWS can reveal.

The assault came in two waves. In the first, two drones were launched toward IDF forces in southern Lebanon, wounding two soldiers, one moderately and one lightly. Two additional drones were launched toward a target on the northern border, starting a fire. The Air Force attempted to intercept some of the drones.

Less than an hour later, a second and more powerful wave was launched toward the same target inside Israeli territory.

Several drones circled the site for several minutes, searching for the optimal point of impact. An IDF combat soldier told i24NEWS's sister Hebrew channel, "I saw two drones hitting the target; within five seconds we spotted another one hovering between the buildings and looking for people."

It is the first time a coordinated drone attack targeting a single location inside Israeli territory has been identified and the most extensive such attack to date.

A security source familiar with the details of the incident told i24NEWS that the primary concern is the simultaneity of multiple drones operating together. "Even if you manage to capture two or three, there are others trying to tail you," the source said.