Home Front Command to provide preliminary alerts for rocket & missiles attacks from Lebanon

Israel's Home Front Command announced Tuesday it will begin issuing preliminary alerts for rocket and missile fire from Lebanon when operational conditions allow. The alerts are designed to give civilians additional preparation time before sirens sound.

Commander of the Home Front Command, Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, said the purpose of the initiative "is to provide the public with additional preparation time prior to receiving an alert."

Preparation time will vary based on distance from the source of the launch. Residents on the confrontation line will receive several seconds of advance warning, those in the northern region up to approximately one minute, and the rest of the country up to approximately two minutes before sirens sound.

The preliminary alerts will be distributed through the Home Front Command app, the Home Front Command Personal Message Platform, the National Emergency Portal, and the Home Front Command Telegram channels. Upon receiving a preliminary alert, the public is instructed to move toward a protected space so they can enter it within the required protection time for their area when sirens sound.

The Home Front Command noted that sirens may sound without a prior alert and that a preliminary alert may be issued without a siren ultimately following.