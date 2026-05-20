Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Wednesday unveiled DIAMOND, a new modular naval system designed to expand the offensive and defensive capabilities of existing frigates without requiring the construction of new warships.

The system uses smaller companion vessels deployed alongside a mother frigate, each carrying modular weapon and sensor packages. All systems aboard the companion vessels are operated remotely from the frigate and remain fully integrated with its radar and fire-control systems, functioning as if they were installed on the frigate itself. According to IAI, the arrangement significantly extends the deck space and combat capacity available to naval forces.

DIAMOND is built around a plug-and-play architecture using standard container configurations, allowing the modular systems to be deployed, swapped, or reconfigured within hours depending on operational needs. The companion vessels can carry a range of IAI-developed capabilities, including Harpy, Harop, and Mini-Harpy loitering munitions; Blue Spear cruise missiles; LORA ballistic missiles; advanced air defense systems from the BARAK MX family; and counter-drone capabilities.

The companion vessels significantly increase the number of interceptors and precision strike weapons available to a frigate and extend its operational envelope. With long-range air defense and precision strike capabilities against both naval and land targets, DIAMOND is designed to allow simultaneous offensive and defensive missions, with rapid switching between mission configurations.

"Israel Aerospace Industries is leading innovative developments and is proud to lead the next generation of naval combat with the unveiling of DIAMOND — a solution that combines modular architecture, increased firepower, and unprecedented operational flexibility," said IAI Chairman of the Board Boaz Levy. "The solution will allow navies to effectively confront emerging threats in complex maritime arenas, with rapid transition between defense and offense missions and continuous adaptation to changing operational needs."

Guy Bar Lev, IAI Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Missiles and Space Division, said modern naval warfare was shifting "from a concept based on individual platforms to flexible, networked force structures." He added, "DIAMOND was developed to provide navies with the ability to expand combat strength, survivability, and operational endurance. This is an innovative operational concept that changes the way naval forces project power and protect strategic assets in complex and threatened combat environments."

IAI is positioning DIAMOND as an off-the-shelf integrative solution that eliminates the need to build new warships or undertake lengthy integration processes, allowing for faster deployment, shorter operational timelines, lower costs, and continuous upgrades as threats evolve.