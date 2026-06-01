IDF announces the death of Captain Dr. Ori Yosef Silvester due to an explosive Hezbollah drone attack

The Israel Defense Forces announced that Captain Dr. Uri Yosef Silvester, 30, of Tel Aviv, a battalion physician with the Shaked Battalion (424) of the Givati Brigade, was killed on Monday in southern Lebanon after a Hezbollah explosive drone attack struck Israeli forces operating in the area.

According to the IDF, six additional soldiers were wounded in the attack. Among the injured were two officers and one soldier who sustained serious wounds, while another soldier was moderately injured. Two additional officers and one soldier suffered light injuries.

All of the wounded were evacuated to hospitals for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

Captain Dr. Silvester served as the battalion physician of the Shaked Battalion and was accompanying combat forces during operations in southern Lebanon at the time of the attack.

The death of Captain Dr. Ori Yosef Silvester brings the total amount of IDF soldiers who were killed in this latest round of southern Lebanon fighting to 15.