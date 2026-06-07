The IDF on Saturday evening cleared for publication the names of two soldiers killed during operations in southern Lebanon.

Captain Shahar Gamla, 23, from Natur and deputy commander of a company in the elite Egoz Unit, died of wounds sustained during combat with Hezbollah operatives earlier this week.

In a separate incident, Sergeant Ohad Yaari, 21, of Rehovot, a soldier in the Givati Brigade's Shaked Battalion, was killed during operational activity in southern Lebanon.

Yaari's death comes just days after the battalion's physician, Captain Dr. Ori Yossef Sylvester, was killed when a booby-trapped drone exploded near Beaufort Castle.

The latest fatalities bring the number of Israeli soldiers killed on the northern front to 17 since the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon took effect.