IDF conducts overnight operations in southern Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
Lebanese media, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported at least 26 people were killed in IDF's overnight strikes in Lebanon
Three IDF reservists were injured, including 1 severely, on Saturday due to Hezbollah drone attacks on IDF position in northern Israel. Sirens sounded in northern Israel as well after a projectile launched from Lebanon. The missile fell in open terrain, causing no damage Israeli forces said, "this incident constitutes another violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization." READ MORE FROM SATURDAY HERE.
Ship hit by unknown projectile and catches fire near Qatar, UK military says
The British military’s UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre said a bulk carrier caught fire after being struck by an unknown projectile 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha on Sunday. The blaze was quickly extinguished, and no casualties were reported.
IDF intercepts 'aerial target' aimed at troops operating in southern Lebanon
The Israeli military reports that the air force intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" identified in an area where IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, no warning sirens were activated "in accordance with protocol."
Iranian Army: Countries backing US sanctions against Iran will face ‘difficulties’ while sailing Hormuz
An Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia warned that countries backing US sanctions against the Islamic Republic could face disruptions while passing through the Strait of Hormuz
Hezbollah fears growing isolation but refuses to disarm, says IDF officials
A senior IDF officer told Kan News that Hezbollah is increasingly worried about regional isolation and the possibility of losing Iranian support amid shifting dynamics in the Middle East. Despite its concerns and internal debate over how to respond to ongoing diplomatic talks between Israel and Lebanon, the officer said Hezbollah remains unwilling to relinquish its weapons.
Two Gaza Flotilla activists deported from Israel following investigation, i24NEWS learns
Israeli authorities deported Gaza flotilla activists Saif Abu-Kishk and Tiago Avila after completing an investigation into their activities, officials said.
The two activists had been detained following their involvement in a flotilla initiative linked to Gaza. After the investigation concluded, Israeli authorities moved forward with their deportation from the country.
IRGC threatens US bases, ships after attacks on Iranian tankers
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any attack on Iranian oil tankers or commercial vessels would trigger retaliatory strikes against US targets in the Middle East and “enemy ships,” according to Iranian media reports. The threat follows allegations that two Iranian tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman a day earlier.
Al-Mayadeen: 26 killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
The Lebanese network Al Mayadeen reported that 26 people were killed yesterday in IDF attacks targeting southern Lebanon. The report comes amid continued cross-border tensions and escalating exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah along the northern frontier.