IDF conducts overnight strikes in Gaza following ceasefire violations | LIVE BLOG

IDF tightens West Bank security ahead of Ramadan
The IDF has reinforced security and tightened crossings in the West Bank ahead of Ramadan, citing a decline in terrorist activity but maintaining heightened readiness. Special commando units conducted exercises using Eitan armored vehicles to simulate rapid response and long-range operations. Officials say the measures aim to deter attacks and ensure safe passage for worshippers traveling to the Temple Mount.
IDF launches strikes on Hamas following ceasefire violations in Beit Hanoun
According to an IDF official, Israeli forces have struck Hamas targets after armed militants crossed the Yellow Line near IDF troops in Beit Hanoun, violating the ceasefire. The IDF says the strikes are precise and comply with international law. Reports from inside Gaza indicate that at least 10 are dead following Israel's overnight airstrikes in Beit Hanoun