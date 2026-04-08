IDF continues operations in Lebanon as ceasefire excludes Hezbollah front

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out a wide wave of airstrikes in Iran overnight before the ceasefire came into effect aimed at significantly reducing missile fire toward Israel, before confirming it has now halted operations there under political directives linked to the ceasefire.

According to a military spokesperson, dozens of missile launch sites and launchers were struck across Iran in an effort to prevent a larger planned ballistic barrage. The IDF also said it targeted key production infrastructure it described as central to Iran’s military capabilities in multiple locations.

The IDF said it is now “refraining from striking in Iran” as part of the ceasefire agreement, but remains on high alert and prepared to respond immediately to any violation.

At the same time, military operations continue in Lebanon, where the IDF said it is conducting ongoing ground activity against Hezbollah on a separate front not covered by the truce. Earlier, the army issued an evacuation order for residents of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre as operations expanded.

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The Home Front Command said it continues to carry out situational assessments and urged the public to follow all safety instructions, which to this point have still been left unchanged since the start of the ceasefire.