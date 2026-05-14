IDF deploys protective netting to counter Hezbollah FPV drone threat

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have begun deploying protective netting on military vehicles and around field positions in response to the growing threat posed by Hezbollah’s FPV (first-person view) drones.

According to the IDF, approximately 158,000 square meters of protective nets have already been distributed to units in the field as part of an effort to reduce the effectiveness of these small, highly maneuverable drones, which can be used to directly strike soldiers, vehicles, and military infrastructure.

The army says it is in the process of acquiring an additional roughly 2 million square feet of netting. Altogether, the total area ordered is equivalent to roughly twenty football fields, highlighting the scale of Israel’s efforts to adapt its defenses to a rapidly evolving battlefield threat along the northern front.

Images released by the military show the protective nets installed over both armored vehicles and forward operating positions. The drones appearing in the photos are not enemy systems in action, but part of IDF testing designed to evaluate the effectiveness of the defensive measures.

FPV drones have become an increasingly prominent challenge in modern warfare due to their low cost, agility, and difficulty to intercept. Hezbollah has used them in southern Lebanon in attempts to target Israeli forces operating near the border.

The IDF said the new passive protection measures are part of a broader strategy combining technological and operational responses to counter drone attacks, which have become a key component of Hezbollah’s tactics in the ongoing confrontation on Israel’s northern frontier.