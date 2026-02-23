IDF faces record complaints in 2025: racism, unsafe orders, and harassment

The Soldiers’ Ombudswoman, Reserve General Rachel Tevet-Wiesel, presented her 2025 annual report on Monday to Defense Minister Israel Katz and the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, highlighting a worrying increase in complaints across the Israel Defense Forces during a year marked by heavy fighting in Gaza Strip and northern Israel.

A total of 6,621 complaints were filed in 2025, with 52% deemed justified and nearly 18% resolved during the investigation stage. Complaints from career military personnel rose roughly 40% compared to 2024, with 58% considered justified. Other submissions included 3,134 from conscripted soldiers, 1,269 from reservists, and 847 from recruits. The report points to systemic issues across all levels of command.

One female commanding officer allegedly made racially charged remarks referencing slavery in the U.S. toward a soldier, while a warrant officer reportedly used crude language and racist comparisons against troops.

Operational concerns were also noted. One soldier claimed he was ordered to enter Lebanon alone during a ground maneuver without communication equipment. Another reported being sent into a damaged building during fighting without protective gear.

The report also highlighted mishandling of harassment cases. A female soldier said her complaint to the gender advisor was ignored, and another who had reported being raped was assigned guard duty that prevented her from accessing support services.

The Israel Defense Forces responded that it takes the report seriously. The Chief of Staff has called for a systematic review of shortcomings, improved officer training on codes of conduct and anti-racism, and expanded psychological support for recruits, identified as insufficient in the report.