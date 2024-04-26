IDF: Israeli civilian dies of wounds after Hezbollah attack on Mount Dov
Sharif Sawaid was doing infrastructure work in the area, said the Israeli military; reports suggest he worked as truck driver for the IDF
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced the death of Sharif Sawaid, an Israeli civilian who died of wounds received in a Hezbollah attack on Har Dov in northern Israel.
The victim was doing infrastructure works in the area, said the Israeli military. Walla news report suggested he was a truck driver for the IDF from the Arab village of Ras al-Ein, near the Lebanon border.
According to the IDF statement, Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon, "including a weapons storage facility and a launcher used by the terrorist organization." Additionally, the Israeli soldiers "fired to remove a threat in the area."
Israeli fighter jets also struck Hezbollah operational infrastructure in the Kfarchouba area and a military compound in Ain El Tineh in southern Lebanon.
This is a developing story