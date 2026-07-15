IDF kills Hamas terrorist involved in abduction of three soldiers during October 7th

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday that it had killed Hussam al-Shafie, a Hamas operative whom it says participated in the abduction of Col. Asaf Hamami, Staff Sgt. Tomer Ahimas, and Sgt. Kiril Brodski during Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

According to the military, al-Shafie, a member of Hamas' Eastern Khan Younis Battalion, was killed in an airstrike carried out Tuesday in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Shafie infiltrated Kibbutz Nirim during the October 7 assault and took part in the abduction of Hamami, Ahimas, and Brodski, all of whom were killed while defending the kibbutz. Their bodies were taken into Gaza during the attack.

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Col. Asaf Hamami, commander of the IDF's Southern Brigade in the Gaza Division, was among the senior officers killed during Hamas' assault. He led the defense against the attackers until he was killed in combat. For weeks after the attack, his fate remained uncertain before the IDF confirmed that he had been killed and that his body had been taken into Gaza.

Staff Sgt. Tomer Ahimas and Sgt. Kiril Brodski served under Hamami's command in his tactical headquarters. They fought alongside him during the battle at Kibbutz Nirim and were also killed. Their bodies were likewise abducted by Hamas into the Gaza Strip.

The military described al-Shafie's killing as "the closure of an important circle," saying the operation was made possible through intelligence gathering and targeting coordinated by the Gaza Division's Fire Control Center (Division 143), the same division in which Hamami commanded the Southern Brigade and where Ahimas and Brodski served under him.

The IDF further alleged that al-Shafie continued to plan and facilitate attacks throughout the war and in recent months, posing an ongoing threat to Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operations against any immediate threats, the military said.