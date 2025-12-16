IDF kills terrorists who crossed restricted line with 'suspicious object' | LIVE BLOG

IDF says troops eliminate two terrorists approaching forces in southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces reported that earlier today, troops in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the yellow line and approached with a suspicious object, posing an immediate threat. The IDF said the troops neutralized the threat. A similar incident occurred on Monday, when another militant crossed into the area and was subsequently eliminated. IDF forces remain deployed in the region under the ceasefire agreement to address any immediate security threats.