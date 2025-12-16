IDF kills terrorists who crossed restricted line with 'suspicious object' | LIVE BLOG
Israeli troops in southern Gaza killed a terrorist who crossed the ‘Yellow line,’ approached forces with a 'suspicious object'
IDF says troops eliminate two terrorists approaching forces in southern Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces reported that earlier today, troops in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the yellow line and approached with a suspicious object, posing an immediate threat. The IDF said the troops neutralized the threat. A similar incident occurred on Monday, when another militant crossed into the area and was subsequently eliminated. IDF forces remain deployed in the region under the ceasefire agreement to address any immediate security threats.
Palestinian driver flees traffic stop in West Bank, police fire at vehicle
A Palestinian driver fled a traffic stop in the West Bank on Tuesday, prompting an Israel Police officer to fire at the vehicle. No injuries were reported. IDF and police forces are conducting searches to locate the suspect and the vehicle.
IDF: A short while ago, the IDF struck a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Taybeh in Southern Lebanon
