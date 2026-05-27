A total of 433 recruits enlisted through designated tracks for the ultra-Orthodox community during the IDF's April-May recruitment cycle, including a record 272 combat soldiers, the military said on Wednesday.

The figure marks an increase of approximately 24 percent compared to the corresponding cycle in the previous enlistment year. The cycle also set a new record in the Hashmonaim Brigade, where 96 combat soldiers are now training, and combat training programs are opening at their largest scale in three years.

The IDF said it remained prepared to expand its intake of soldiers and significantly broaden its ranks in accordance with operational requirements while providing the accommodations needed to integrate ultra-Orthodox recruits.

"I would like to express my deep appreciation to the new recruits. Their service in the IDF constitutes a central pillar in the force buildup effort and in safeguarding the security of the State of Israel. Many of them are pioneers within their families and communities," said the head of the IDF's Personnel Support Division, Brig. Gen. Shay Tayeb.

Tayeb said the rise in recruitment reflected both an ongoing effort to expand the ranks and the military's growing ability to integrate members of the ultra-Orthodox community "while fully preserving their way of life through a wide variety of dedicated service tracks." He stressed, however, that the need remained far greater. "The operational need remains significantly greater, as does the IDF's capacity to absorb additional recruits. Given the scope of its missions, the IDF must continue expanding the number of recruits and service members from all sectors of Israeli society."