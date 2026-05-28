IDF soldier killed and 2 wounded during operation in northern Israel

According to the IDF, Sergeant Rotem Yanai, 20, was killed after she fell during an operational activity in northern Israel. Yanai was a noncommissioned officer with the Rotem Batallion in the Givati Brigade.

She was promoted from the rank of corporal to the rank of sergeant after her death.

In the same incident, a reservist was seriously injured and another reservist was moderately injured. Both were evacuated to receive medical treatment and their families were notified.