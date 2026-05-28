IDF soldier killed and 2 wounded during operation in northern Israel

IDF Sergeant Rotem Yanai, 20, was killed after she fell during an operational activity in northern Israel

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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Fallen IDF Sergeant, Rotem Yanai
Fallen IDF Sergeant, Rotem Yanai IDF

According to the IDF, Sergeant Rotem Yanai, 20, was killed after she fell during an operational activity in northern Israel. Yanai was a noncommissioned officer with the Rotem Batallion in the Givati Brigade. 

She was promoted from the rank of corporal to the rank of sergeant after her death.

In the same incident, a reservist was seriously injured and another reservist was moderately injured. Both were evacuated to receive medical treatment and their families were notified.

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