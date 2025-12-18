IDF strikes multiple Hezbollah sites across Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
The IDF says they struck a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Taybeh in Southern Lebanon
The IDF strikes a Hezbollah military camp and infrastructure across Lebanon
The Israeli army announced that it had conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas of Lebanon in recent hours. According to the statement, the operations targeted a military camp used by the terrorist organization for training its fighters, conducting artillery drills, and storing weapons. During the strikes, terrorist infrastructure and launch sites were destroyed. The IDF stated that Hezbollah terrorists were conducting marksmanship training and instruction on the use of various types of weaponry there, with the aim of planning and carrying out attacks against Israeli forces and civilians in Israel. The military camp that was struck is Hezbollah's main training center in Qalaat Jabour. At least eleven airstrikes were carried out, according to Lebanese media.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2001569783431729665
North Gaza: The IDF's 2nd Brigade replaced after months of counter-terrorism operations along the Yellow Line
The Israeli army announced the end of the sixth operational rotation of the 2nd Brigade, which had been deployed in recent months along the "Yellow Line" in the northern Gaza Strip, under the command of the 252nd Division. The troops have completed their mission and are withdrawing from the Palestinian territory, where they will be relieved by units of the 16th Brigade. According to the IDF, this operation resulted in the elimination of dozens of terrorists and the discovery of numerous weapons belonging to Hamas, including improvised explosive devices, mortars, mines, rockets, and rocket launchers intended for use against Israeli territory.
Nvidia announces the creation of its new giant campus in mega-campus in Kiryat Tivon, Israel
The American technology giant Nvidia has officially announced the creation of its new mega-campus in Kiryat Tivon, Israel, revealing details of the project for the first time. This initiative is expected to have a significant impact on employment, housing, and development throughout the northern region. The investment in the construction of the new campus is estimated at several billion shekels over several years. Construction is slated to begin in 2027, with initial operations scheduled for 2031.
Gaza: Search for Ran Gvili's body suspended due to weather, flooding in Gaza
An Israeli source reported that the search for the last remaining hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili, "has been suspended due to weather conditions and flooding in the Gaza Strip