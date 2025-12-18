IDF strikes multiple Hezbollah sites across Lebanon | LIVE BLOG

Nvidia announces the creation of its new giant campus in mega-campus in Kiryat Tivon, Israel

The American technology giant Nvidia has officially announced the creation of its new mega-campus in Kiryat Tivon, Israel, revealing details of the project for the first time. This initiative is expected to have a significant impact on employment, housing, and development throughout the northern region. The investment in the construction of the new campus is estimated at several billion shekels over several years. Construction is slated to begin in 2027, with initial operations scheduled for 2031.