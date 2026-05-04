IDF to equip troops with shotguns to counter drone threat in Lebanon, i24NEWS learns

The Israel Defense Forces is preparing to equip soldiers operating in Lebanon with shotguns as part of new measures aimed at countering the growing threat posed by hostile drones, i24NEWS learns.

The move comes as the army seeks immediate, practical solutions to protect troops on the ground.

An initial stock of the weapons, originally intended for hunting, has already been acquired, with final field tests currently underway.

At the same time, the IDF has issued updated frontline guidelines for soldiers, though specific details have not been disclosed for operational security reasons.

Military officials estimate that the introduction of these measures could reduce the risk of injury from drone attacks by as much as 80%.

The step follows the increasing use of advanced explosive drones by Hezbollah. Unlike earlier models, some of these drones are believed to rely on fiber-optic guidance systems, making them resistant to traditional electronic jamming and interception methods.

While more advanced countermeasures like interceptor drones and other emerging technologies are in development, they are not expected to be deployed in the immediate future, with officials indicating the process could take several more weeks.