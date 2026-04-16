IDF uncovers Hezbollah arsenal stashed inside southern Lebanon school

Israeli Defense Forces operating in the strategic southern Lebanese hub of Bint Jbeil have uncovered a massive stockpile of weapons hidden within a local school, according to military reports released Thursday.

During a targeted search of the educational facility, troops found more than 130 weapons, including dozens of Kalashnikov rifles, handguns, and various other tactical weapons.

Alongside the munitions, soldiers discovered Hezbollah flags and organizational insignia, providing further evidence of the militant group’s presence within the civilian building.

The IDF stated that the weapons were confiscated and that operational activity is ongoing to sweep the surrounding area for remaining insurgents.

Military officials noted that the location of such a significant cache inside a school is a "systematic exploitation" of Lebanese civilian infrastructure, used by Hezbollah to launch strikes against Israeli civilians and troops while using the population as a shield.