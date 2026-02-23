IDF wraps up Rafah operation, destroys major underground tunnel | LIVE BLOG

IDF wraps up Rafah operation, destroys major underground tunnel

Forces from Brigade 7, operating under the Gaza Division 143, have concluded nearly three months of operations in the Rafah area, the military said. The activity focused on clearing the Yellow Line zone, where troops, working with the Yahyalam unit, dismantled extensive underground infrastructure, including a tunnel approximately one kilometer long containing weapons and storage facilities. The Israel Defense Forces said dozens of militants were killed during the operation. Forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire framework and will continue efforts to remove immediate security threats.