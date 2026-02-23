IDF wraps up Rafah operation, destroys major underground tunnel | LIVE BLOG
The activity focused on clearing the Yellow Line zone, where troops dismantled extensive underground Hamas infrastructure
Settlers set fire to at mosque in the area of Nablus
A mosque in the village of Tell, south of Nablus, was set on fire early this morning, with Hebrew graffiti reading “revenge” and “price tag” sprayed on its walls, Palestinian media report. Footage shows damage to the entrance and gate of the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq mosque before locals extinguished the flames. Military and police forces are en route to investigate. The Palestinian Authority condemned the attack as an act of racist incitement.
Israeli police foil planned shooting in Karmiel, four arrested
Israeli security forces arrested four northern residents, including two minors, for plotting a shooting attack in Karmiel targeting soldiers. The suspects, Ahmed Sarhan, 19, Muhammad Khalil, 18, and two others, were detained by the Shin Bet and Israel Police. Investigations revealed that some had trained for the attack. Indictments are expected today from the Haifa District Attorney's Office. Authorities emphasized their commitment to preventing threats from Israeli citizens that endanger national security.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2025846565340901557
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF wraps up Rafah operation, destroys major underground tunnel
Forces from Brigade 7, operating under the Gaza Division 143, have concluded nearly three months of operations in the Rafah area, the military said. The activity focused on clearing the Yellow Line zone, where troops, working with the Yahyalam unit, dismantled extensive underground infrastructure, including a tunnel approximately one kilometer long containing weapons and storage facilities. The Israel Defense Forces said dozens of militants were killed during the operation. Forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire framework and will continue efforts to remove immediate security threats.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2025829354949783937
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .