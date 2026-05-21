An explosive drone strike in southern Lebanon wounded seven Israeli troops on Wednesday, according to the IDF, including a female soldier listed in severe condition. An officer and two additional soldiers sustained moderate injuries, while three others were lightly wounded.

Iranian media reported that the United States has sent Tehran a new proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Iran through Pakistani mediators. According to the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, Iranian officials are currently reviewing the proposal and have not yet issued a response. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY