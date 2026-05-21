Tehran reviewing US proposal delivered through Pakistan, Foreign Ministry says | LIVE BLOG
Iran’s new Persian Gulf Strait Authority said Wednesday that vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz will require coordination and authorization from Tehran
An explosive drone strike in southern Lebanon wounded seven Israeli troops on Wednesday, according to the IDF, including a female soldier listed in severe condition. An officer and two additional soldiers sustained moderate injuries, while three others were lightly wounded.
Iranian media reported that the United States has sent Tehran a new proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Iran through Pakistani mediators. According to the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, Iranian officials are currently reviewing the proposal and have not yet issued a response. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY
A Pakistani source tells Al Jazeera that Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir is still in Islamabad and his visit to Iran depends on the outcome of the interior minister's visit to Iran
Iran has told Pakistan it needs more time to study the U.S. proposal for negotiation, with the Pakistani source saying the issue of handing over the highly enriched uranium remains the main sticking point in the U.S.-Iranian negotiations
The Pakistani army chief is expected in Tehran today as part of the mediation efforts between the United States and Iran
Pakistani army chief Asim Munir is scheduled to visit Tehran today as part of Pakistan's mediation efforts between Iran and the United States. According to the Iranian news agency ISNA, the visit is part of ongoing discussions and consultations between Tehran and Washington regarding the Iran-Iraq War. The Pakistani interior minister arrived in Tehran yesterday, his second visit in less than a week, as Islamabad seeks to broker a peace agreement between the United States and Iran.
Iran restarted parts of its drone production during ceasefire and is rebuilding military ‘capabilities faster than expected’ - report
Iran has reportedly restarted some of its drone production during the six-week ceasefire that began in early April, according to CNN, which cites two sources familiar with US intelligence assessments. These reports suggest this is a sign that Tehran is rapidly rebuilding some of the military capabilities degraded by US and Israeli airstrikes. Four sources told CNN that US intelligence now believes the Iranian military is rebuilding much faster than initially anticipated.
Australia and New Zealand join mounting int’l criticism and summon Israeli ambassadors after Ben Gvir’s video harassing flotilla activists
US removes UN Envoy Francesca Albanese from sanctions list
The US Treasury Department has removed UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese from its sanctions list, though officials did not provide a reason for the move. The decision comes days after a federal judge temporarily blocked the sanctions, ruling the Trump administration likely infringed on her free speech rights. Albanese had been sanctioned last year over allegations of anti-Israel advocacy and efforts targeting US and Israeli interests.
Iran reviewing new US proposal delivered through Pakistan, Tehran says
Iran has received new US proposals and is currently reviewing them, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Thursday, according to state-linked Nour News. Baghaei added that Pakistan continues to mediate exchanges between Tehran and Washington, with several rounds of communication held based on Iran’s original 14-point framework.
Iran declares ‘controlled maritime zone’ in Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s new Persian Gulf Strait Authority said Wednesday that vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz will require coordination and authorization from Tehran, after declaring a “controlled maritime zone” across the strategic waterway. The move raises tensions around one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.
Tehran says the new body was created to manage maritime transit and coordinate with international shipping operators, including the collection of transit-related fees.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2057188154092761311
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