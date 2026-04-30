Iran warned Thursday it would respond with "long and painful strikes" on US regional positions if Washington renewed military action, as Trump was scheduled to receive a briefing on plans for a series of fresh strikes.

A senior Revolutionary Guards official said any new US attack, even if limited, would trigger the threatened response, while Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi warned, "We've seen what happened to your regional bases; we will see the same thing happen to your warships."

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Tehran would eliminate "the enemies' abuses of the waterway," adding, "Foreigners who come from thousands of kilometers away have no place there except at the bottom of its waters."

Options under consideration include fresh military strikes, a ground operation to seize part of the strait, extending the US blockade, or declaring a unilateral victory. Meanwhile, the UAE banned its citizens from traveling to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq on Thursday, urging those in those countries to leave immediately.

Trump has until Friday to officially end the war or request a congressional extension under the 1973 War Powers Resolution. However, according to a senior administration official, hostilities had essentially ended under the April ceasefire for the purposes of the resolution. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY