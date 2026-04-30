Iran threatens 'long and painful strikes' on US bases if attacked as Trump weighs military options | LIVE BLOG
Trump briefed on fresh strike plans as Strait of Hormuz remains closed and global oil prices surge
Iran warned Thursday it would respond with "long and painful strikes" on US regional positions if Washington renewed military action, as Trump was scheduled to receive a briefing on plans for a series of fresh strikes.
A senior Revolutionary Guards official said any new US attack, even if limited, would trigger the threatened response, while Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi warned, "We've seen what happened to your regional bases; we will see the same thing happen to your warships."
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Tehran would eliminate "the enemies' abuses of the waterway," adding, "Foreigners who come from thousands of kilometers away have no place there except at the bottom of its waters."
Options under consideration include fresh military strikes, a ground operation to seize part of the strait, extending the US blockade, or declaring a unilateral victory. Meanwhile, the UAE banned its citizens from traveling to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq on Thursday, urging those in those countries to leave immediately.
Trump has until Friday to officially end the war or request a congressional extension under the 1973 War Powers Resolution. However, according to a senior administration official, hostilities had essentially ended under the April ceasefire for the purposes of the resolution. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY
Israel and UAE forge major defense cooperation amid Iran war - report
During the recent Iran war, Israel quietly deployed advanced weapons systems to the United Arab Emirates to help the Gulf state counter a sustained Iranian missile and drone offensive, according to a Financial Times report. The package included a version of its Iron Beam laser defense system and a lightweight drone-detection platform called Spectro. READ MORE
Iran warns it will respond with "long and painful strikes" on US regional positions if Washington renews military action
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UAE places travel bans on Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq, and urges its citizens to return immediately
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