Israel accelerates airport reopening for stranded citizens

Israel's Transport Ministry announced plans to reopen Ben Gurion Airport ahead of schedule, now as early as Wednesday night, Transport Minister Miri Regev said. Regev stated after consultations with security officials that she approved "the early opening of the airspace - it will open as early as Wednesday night, in a phased manner and subject to security developments." The accelerated schedule aims to rapidly repatriate stranded Israelis.

Rescue flights will operate around the clock using wide-body aircraft, with the plan calling for two flights per hour. Only inbound flights carrying Israelis will be permitted initially. Passenger planes will return empty. Israeli airlines only will participate, with 10% of their fleet allocated for these humanitarian missions.

Preparations are also underway to resume flights to Taba. El Al will not operate rescue flights there pending security approval. The airline stated it "operates solely in accordance with the instructions of the security authorities and places the safety of its passengers above all other considerations." El Al cited Egypt's severe travel warning.

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air will significantly increase flights from major European cities to Sharm El-Sheikh in Sinai. The carrier will use leased aircraft, unlike El Al's Israeli-registered planes. The ministry emphasized speed in returning citizens amid ongoing regional tensions.