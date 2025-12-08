Israel begins construction of major eastern border security barrier

The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced today that construction has started on a new security barrier along the country’s eastern border.

The first two segments, covering approximately 80 kilometers across the valleys and the Jordan Valley region, mark the initial phase of a multi-layered project that will eventually stretch around 500 kilometers, from the southern Golan Heights to the Samar Sands north of Eilat.

The barrier is a key part of the Ministry of Defense’s strategy to strengthen national security and reinforce Israel’s strategic presence along the eastern frontier. The project is being coordinated with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Central Command, which recently established a new regional division tasked with securing the Jordan Valley, the surrounding plains, and the Dead Sea area.

The full project is estimated at NIS 5.5 billion and will include physical fencing, sensors, radars, cameras, and advanced communications systems to address current and future security needs.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “From the moment I took office, I prioritized the construction of this barrier as a core mission for Israel’s security. The new barrier will strengthen settlements along the border, significantly reduce weapons smuggling to terrorists in Judea and Samaria, and deliver a strong blow to Iran and its proxies attempting to establish an eastern front against Israel. I have instructed the establishment of new Nahal cores along the route to solidify our hold on the territory and strengthen settlements as a strategic component of our national security.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/1997981576135651706 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ministry of Defense Director-General Amir Baram added, “The eastern border is Israel’s longest, and its defense is a complex task. The barrier is only the first step, our strategy also includes establishing a full ecosystem of settlements, transportation, water, agriculture, healthcare, and employment.

An initial NIS 50 million has been allocated in the 2026 budget to launch the program, with efforts accelerating alongside the construction of the barrier.”

Head of the Borders and Frontier Administration, Aluf Eran Ophir, noted, “The security barrier will stretch across 500 kilometers of Israel’s eastern border. It will be a smart border, combining physical fences, radars, cameras, and advanced communications systems. Work has begun on two segments, with additional construction heads opening in the coming months to increase the pace of work.”