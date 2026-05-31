IDF soldier killed in drone strike in southern Lebanon; troops secure Beaufort Ridge | LIVE BLOG
IDF forces raise the Israeli National Flag and Golani Flag on Beaufort Castle in Lebanon as forces reach the Beaufort Ridge for the first time in 26 Years
Israel's ground operation in southern Lebanon is expanding rapidly, with the IDF crossing the Litani River and reaching Beaufort Ridge for the first time since 2000. Hezbollah has responded by widening its fire toward northern Israeli communities, prompting the Home Front Command to tighten defensive guidelines for the north, prohibiting the opening of schools until Monday evening.
Galilee Medical Center has been instructed to open its underground facility, and Nahariya Hospital moved patients underground overnight. Netanyahu convened an emergency security assessment Saturday night as the situation escalated.
On the diplomatic front, security talks between Israel and Lebanon hit a complete deadlock overnight, with zero progress made during a round of negotiations at the Pentagon. Israeli officials said Lebanon appeared not to grasp the reality on the ground, adding that Beirut was "not in a position to improve their bargaining position at our expense."
A separate report suggests Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors will meet Tuesday in an attempt to revive talks toward a new MoU.
Staff Sergeant Michael Tyukin, 21, from Ashkelon, was killed Saturday evening when a Hezbollah suicide drone struck his unit in southern Lebanon. Four other soldiers were lightly wounded. As rescue teams responded to the initial strike, they came under a further barrage of suicide drones. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY
"Those who threaten Israeli citizens will lose strategic assets": Israeli Defense Minister Katz reveals IDF operation in Lebanon capturing the Beaufort Ridge
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IDF announces soldier killed, four soldiers injured in Hezbollah suicide drone incident in southern Lebanon
Staff Sergeant Michael Tyukin, 21, from Ashkelon, a soldier in the Givati Reconnaissance Battalion of the Givati Brigade, was killed Saturday evening after a Hezbollah suicide drone struck a position where Givati forces were operating.
Four other soldiers were lightly wounded and evacuated for treatment. As rescue teams worked on the ground following the initial strike, they came under a barrage of additional suicide drones.
Warning alerts sound in northern Israel from incoming rocket attack from Lebanon
IDF forces raise the Israeli National Flag and Golani Flag on Beaufort Castle in Lebanon as forces reach the Beaufort Ridge for the first time in 26 Years
IDF expands operations in southern Lebanon, reaching Beaufort Ridge for the first time in 26 years
The IDF launched a ground operation in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Saluki area of southern Lebanon, crossing the Litani River and reaching the ridge for the first time since 2000.
The operation aims to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure built under Iranian direction, establish operational control of the area, and remove threats to communities in the Galilee Panhandle and Metula.
Forces are also operating near Nabatieh, with the IDF warning the offensive is set to expand.