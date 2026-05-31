Israel's ground operation in southern Lebanon is expanding rapidly, with the IDF crossing the Litani River and reaching Beaufort Ridge for the first time since 2000. Hezbollah has responded by widening its fire toward northern Israeli communities, prompting the Home Front Command to tighten defensive guidelines for the north, prohibiting the opening of schools until Monday evening.

Galilee Medical Center has been instructed to open its underground facility, and Nahariya Hospital moved patients underground overnight. Netanyahu convened an emergency security assessment Saturday night as the situation escalated.

On the diplomatic front, security talks between Israel and Lebanon hit a complete deadlock overnight, with zero progress made during a round of negotiations at the Pentagon. Israeli officials said Lebanon appeared not to grasp the reality on the ground, adding that Beirut was "not in a position to improve their bargaining position at our expense."

A separate report suggests Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors will meet Tuesday in an attempt to revive talks toward a new MoU.

Staff Sergeant Michael Tyukin, 21, from Ashkelon, was killed Saturday evening when a Hezbollah suicide drone struck his unit in southern Lebanon. Four other soldiers were lightly wounded. As rescue teams responded to the initial strike, they came under a further barrage of suicide drones. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY