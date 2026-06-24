Israeli and Lebanese officials are discussing a US-backed proposal that would see the Lebanese Armed Forces take control of portions of southern Lebanon currently held by Israeli troops, according to officials cited by Reuters.

Under the proposal, Lebanese soldiers deployed to the area would receive US training and oversight aimed at ensuring they have no ties to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group that has long maintained a strong presence in southern Lebanon.

Israeli officials said the arrangement would be part of a broader effort to stabilize the border region while addressing Israeli security concerns. Even if implemented, Israel would continue to maintain a military presence in a buffer zone along the frontier, which it says is necessary to protect northern communities from potential Hezbollah attacks.

A senior Lebanese security official confirmed that talks on this subject were underway and said military representatives from both sides were expected to hold detailed discussions on Wednesday regarding the areas that could be included in the pilot program.

The initiative faces significant political obstacles. Hezbollah has rejected the diplomatic track, while the discussions are also being influenced by parallel negotiations between the United States and Iran, where developments in Lebanon have emerged as a key issue.

Although a ceasefire that took effect on Sunday has largely held, Israeli forces remain deployed in parts of southern Lebanon that Israel describes as a security zone designed to prevent future cross-border attacks.