Israel targeted new Hamas military chief in Gaza strike

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz said Tuesday that the IDF carried out a targeted strike in the Gaza Strip against Mohammed Awda, whom Israel identifies as the newly appointed commander of the military wing of Hamas.

According to the joint statement, Awda recently replaced senior Hamas commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on May 15.

Palestinian media reported that the strike hit a residential building in the densely populated Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City. A local resident told i24NEWS that three consecutive Israeli airstrikes targeted the area and were felt across large parts of the city.

According to the resident, Awda was allegedly hiding inside an apartment building located above a crowded market in one of the busiest parts of Rimal, where residents were shopping ahead of Eid al-Adha.

“I have no objection to the IDF targeting Awda, but the streets are extremely crowded right now,” the resident said. “Hamas knows this and hides among civilians. I hope the strike was very precise and that there were no additional casualties.”

Israeli officials accuse Awda of playing a central role in planning and coordinating the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. During the assault, he reportedly headed Hamas’s intelligence apparatus and was allegedly involved in attacks, kidnappings, and killings targeting Israeli civilians and soldiers.

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Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Awda was considered a close associate of senior Hamas figures and had helped rebuild the group’s military infrastructure following the deaths of several top commanders, including Mohammed Deif and Mohammed Sinwar.

According to the report, Awda had previously been approached to lead Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades after the death of Mohammed Sinwar but initially declined the role.

In their statement, Netanyahu and Katz reiterated Israel’s pledge to continue targeting individuals linked to the October 7 attacks.

“Sooner or later, Israel will reach them all,” the statement said.