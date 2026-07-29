Israeli citizen who served in the reserves in a classified unit is accused of contact with Iranian foreign agent

An Israeli citizen who served regularly and in the reserves in a classified unit was arrested by Shin Bet and the Malmab for alleged contact with an Iranian intelligence source. An indictment was filed with the Tel Aviv District Court by the Cyber Department of the State Attorney's Office, charging the defendant with contact with a foreign agent and attempting to provide information to the enemy.

The investigation revealed that the defendant was in contact with a source who identified himself as an Iranian intelligence operative. At one point, the defendant was asked to assist in recruiting a soldier to establish contact with the Iranian source.

The Shin Bet, the IDF and the Israel Police warned citizens and residents of Israel against contact with foreign elements from enemy countries or unidentified parties, calling on the public to report any suspicious or unusual contact to law enforcement agencies. The statement emphasized that any such contact may constitute a violation of the law from the outset.

Officials say hostile elements, including intelligence and terrorist elements from enemy countries, continue efforts to recruit and operate Israelis to carry out espionage, terrorist and hostile operations against Israel, with recruitment attempts carried out, among other means, through social media.