An Israeli airstrike hit a building in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, with initial reports of casualties, Tuesday night. The target of the strike was Hamas’s newly appointed military chief, Mohammed Awda. Awda was appointed roughly a week ago to replace Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, who Israel says was killed in an earlier strike in Gaza about two weeks ago. This comes as the IDF expands its ground operations beyond the existing security zone in parts of southern Lebanon as part of an effort to push Hezbollah fighters farther from the border.

Meanwhile US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that negotiations between the United States and Iran on extending the ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz will take "several more days." His statement followed new US strikes against targets in southern Iran. Rubio assured the press that Donald Trump would "not accept a bad deal," emphasizing a need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without Iran being able to impose taxes on ships transiting. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY