The U.S. military strikes in southern Iran were response to detections of ocean mines and attack drones - report | LIVE BLOG
American military analysts also detected activity at some of Iran’s surface-to-air missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz that threatened land- and carrier-based attack planes
An Israeli airstrike hit a building in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, with initial reports of casualties, Tuesday night. The target of the strike was Hamas’s newly appointed military chief, Mohammed Awda. Awda was appointed roughly a week ago to replace Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, who Israel says was killed in an earlier strike in Gaza about two weeks ago. This comes as the IDF expands its ground operations beyond the existing security zone in parts of southern Lebanon as part of an effort to push Hezbollah fighters farther from the border.
Meanwhile US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that negotiations between the United States and Iran on extending the ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz will take "several more days." His statement followed new US strikes against targets in southern Iran. Rubio assured the press that Donald Trump would "not accept a bad deal," emphasizing a need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without Iran being able to impose taxes on ships transiting. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY
IDF eliminates terrorist who operated a UAV in southern Lebanon
An Israeli Air Force aircraft identified a UAV in flight. Upon landing, a Hezbollah terrorist attempted to retrieve it. In a swift defensive response, an Israeli Air Force aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist
https://x.com/i/web/status/2059523474469564526
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF releases footage of the strike against Hamas leader Mohammed Odeh
Awda is one of the last senior commanders in Hamas’ military wing who took part in the planning and execution of the October 7th massacre and the management of combat operations against IDF troops
https://x.com/i/web/status/2059513899930579423
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
'We pledged that Hamas will not rule Gaza' - Israeli Defense Minister congratulates the IDF & Shin Bet for the elimination of Hamas leader
In a statement on X, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the death of new Hamas military leader Mohammed Awda, saying he sent Awda to "meet his accomplices in the depths of hell."
He congratulated both the IDF and Shin Bet on behalf of himself and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for "their brilliant execution."
'We pledged that Hamas will not rule Gaza', both civilian and military, and this will be the case, says Katz
https://x.com/i/web/status/2059499316423602665
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF media confirms Mohammed Awda has been eliminated
The U.S. military strikes against targets in southern Iran came after intelligence analysts detected a series of potentially threatening Iranian military actions in the 24 hours leading up to the strikes - NYT
American warplanes sank two of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps speedboats that were trying to place mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Officials who would with the Times said Iran also launched one-way attack drones near some of the nearly two dozen U.S. Navy warships in or around the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea
An i24NEWS security source says there is a growing assessment Mohammed Awda was eliminated
A projectile was launched from Lebanon crossed into Israeli territory and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported
This launch followed sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in northern Israel
A resident of Gaza City’s Rimal who spoke with i24NEWS says Awda was targeted in three consecutive strikes which were felt at a large distance
According to the resident, Awda was hiding in an apartment building in the most crowded part of Rimal neighborhood, just above the market.
“I have no objection to the IDF’s targeting of Awda, but it’s very crowded out in the streets right now because everyone is out shopping for Eid al-Adha. Hamas knows this and is hiding among the civilians,” the resident said.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2059360089123762451
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .