Israeli soldier moderately wounded, terrorist killed in West Bank stabbing
The terrorist was eliminated by IDF troops, the statement said, and the soldier was evacuated to a hospital.
An Israeli soldier was moderately wounded in a terrorist attack in the village of Romana in the West Bank, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces Thursday.
