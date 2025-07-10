Israeli soldier moderately wounded, terrorist killed in West Bank stabbing

The terrorist was eliminated by IDF troops, the statement said, and the soldier was evacuated to a hospital.

i24NEWS
1 min read
File photo of the Israeli army deployed in the West Bank town of Rummanah
File photo of the Israeli army deployed in the West Bank town of RummanahJAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP

An Israeli soldier was moderately wounded in a terrorist attack in the village of Romana in the West Bank, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces Thursday.

