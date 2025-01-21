Jewish rioters torch West Bank villages, 2 hurt in clashes with police, IDF

Around forty masked individuals stormed the Palestinian village of al-Funduq Monday night, setting fire to three buildings and several vehicles. The Israeli Defense Forces and Border Police were deployed to disperse the rioters who then moved to the neighboring village of Jinsafut, where they threw stones and vandalized property. During the confrontations in Jinsafut with law enforcement, two men in their twenties were shot and wounded. The condition of one, initially critical, has improved and is now considered serious.

The IDF said it was conducting an inquiry into the events, during which the rioters "hurled rocks and attacked the security forces."

Al-Funduq was the site of a terrorist attack this month, which killed police officer Elad Winkelstein, Rachel Cohen, and Aliza Reiz.