Katz: Israel will remain in Lebanon security zone until Hezbollah is disarmed

Israeli Defense Minister Katz said Thursday that Israel will continue operating inside southern Lebanon for as long as necessary, appearing to reject comments made a day earlier by US President Trump, who said he believed Israel would withdraw its troops from the area.

Speaking about Lebanon on Wednesday, Trump said, "I think Israel is going to withdraw troops from southern Lebanon."

In response, Katz stressed that Israel's military presence is driven by its own security needs and does not require approval from any outside party.

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"We did not ask for permission from anyone to enter Lebanon, and we do not need permission to remain in Lebanon," Katz said. "It is our right and duty to protect the residents of the Galilee and the citizens of Israel from the threats of the jihadist terrorist organization Hezbollah."

In recent months, Israel has established a security zone inside southern Lebanon stretching from the Mediterranean coast to the Beaufort area and the slopes of Mount Hermon.

Israeli forces are clearing Hezbollah operatives and military infrastructure, both above and below ground, to prevent cross-border infiltrations, anti-tank attacks, and other threats to northern Israeli communities.

Reaffirming the Israeli government's position, Katz said Prime Minister Netanyahu and he have agreed that Israeli forces will remain in the security zone until Hezbollah is disarmed throughout Lebanon and the threat to northern Israel is removed.

"We promised security to the residents of the north, and so we did, and so we will continue to do," Katz said.