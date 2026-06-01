Lebanon says Hezbollah accepted a US-backed proposal for reciprocal pause in hostilities with Israel

The Lebanese Embassy in Washington announced that Hezbollah has agreed to an American proposal calling for a reciprocal halt in attacks with Israel, marking a potential step toward reducing tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

According to the embassy, the development followed discussions between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing a broader regional escalation.

Under the US-backed proposal, Israel would suspend strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, a key Hezbollah stronghold, while Hezbollah would halt its attacks against Israel. Lebanese officials said the arrangement is intended to serve as the foundation for a wider ceasefire that could eventually be expanded across all of Lebanon.

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The embassy also said US President Trump spoke with Lebanon's ambassador to Washington, Nada Mouawad, and indicated that he had secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's agreement to the proposal. According to the statement, Ambassador Mouawad subsequently relayed the details of the discussions to President Aoun, who then informed Hezbollah of the initiative.

Diplomatic talks involving the relevant parties are expected to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, with discussions focused on implementing the proposed measures and exploring ways to solidify the ceasefire framework.