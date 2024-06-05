Liberman warns of future Iranian attacks within next two years

Avigdor Liberman, an opposition MK and chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, has issued a dire warning regarding Iran's intentions towards Israel.

Speaking to Army Radio, Liberman claimed that Iran is "planning a Holocaust for us in the next two years," and suggested that Tehran's future plans involve a large-scale missile attack aimed at Israel’s annihilation.

“We are in the midst of an Iranian extermination program,” Liberman asserted.

He argued that if Iran is allowed to develop a "nuclear umbrella," it will use this deterrence to launch a devastating, coordinated strike on Israel from multiple fronts with tens of thousands of missiles.

Liberman's comments reference the attacks in April when Iran launched around 300 missiles and drones at Israel. The majority of these attacks were intercepted by Israeli defenses and its allies.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

In the aftermath of the attack, Liberman advocated for a strong retaliatory response and emphasized the need for "maximal coordination" with the United States.

The opposition MK has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's management of ongoing wars in Gaza and the northern regions.

In January, he suggested that the Israeli military should take decisive action in southern Lebanon, aiming to push the Hezbollah terror group north of the Litani River, even if it requires a long-term occupation.

“We will not annex anything, and we will not build settlements, but we will release the territory only when there is a government in Beirut that knows how to exercise its sovereignty,” Liberman stated.